New Alex Lahey video: I Love You Like a Brother

Video: Alex Lahey – “I Love You Like a Brother”

Alex Lahey – I Love You Like a Brother (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From I Love You Like A Brother, out now on Dead Oceans.

I’m an only child so I don’t totally get the whole sibling thing. But it looks like Melbourne’s Alex Lahey gets along really well her little brother.

You don’t like sports and I don’t like dresses

Luckily for us, our parents got the message

Always say “No” to combat my yeses

You know me better than I give you credit

The video combines old footage of them as kids with current scenes of them hanging out and goofing off together like, I suppose, only siblings do.

This is just the second Alex Lahey song I’ve heard (after “Every Day’s The Weekend”), but based on these two songs I think I’m going to have to check out the album. She’s obviously awesome.

Alex Lahey: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.