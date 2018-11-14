New Andrew Bird video: Bloodless

Video: Andrew Bird – “Bloodless”

Andrew Bird – "Bloodless" [Official Music Video]

Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin. Digital single out now on Loma Vista. 7″ vinyl due Decemeber 14.

Andrew Bird always sounds cool and calm. Even when he’s scared and angry.

They’re profiting from your worry

They’re selling blanks down at the DMZ

They’re banking on the sound and fury

Makes you wonder what it all’s got to do with me

“Bloodless” has a jazzy, mellow vibe but its message is hardcore.

Bird says, “We find ourselves in a cold civil war. Everyone is playing their part too well. Certain actors are reaping power and wealth from divisiveness. Echoes of the Spanish civil war when fascists and clergy win because they put up a united front against the individualistic and principled (yet scattered) left. We can turn this ship around but need to step back and be honest with ourselves about what’s happening while it’s still relatively bloodless.”

It’s an uncivil war. Bloodless for now…

