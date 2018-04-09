New Anna Burch video: With You Every Day

Video: Anna Burch – “With You Every Day”

Anna Burch – With You Every Day [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Watch this video on YouTube

From Quit the Curse, out now on Polyvinyl.

I’ve loved Anna Burch ever since I saw her hula hooping in the video for “2 Cool 2 Care.” I recently sent that song to a friend of mine with two daughters who play guitar and drums. Her kids are awesome so I try to forward good new music to her. She wrote back, “If I heard her voice on the radio I would think ‘Jake Brown would love this.’ Immediately. It’s so you.” So I guess I have a type. Cool, smart, conversational, unaffected, deadpan. Anna Burch is all this and more. Pure Michigan.

Anyway, Quit the Curse is my favorite album of the year so far, so check it out if you haven’t heard it. And if you’re not already convinced, “With You Every Day” ought to win you over. It’s an exploration of what happens in a relationship after the giddy honeymoon period wears off.

There’s nothing you want to say

I’m just with you every day

I know it’s better than before

So why, why do I need more?

I know some people who think a chorus consisting of “ahhh ahhh ahhh” is a lazy songwriting move, but I dunno. I think it works sometimes. What else can you do, after all, when there’s nothing more to say?

Anna Burch: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

2018 Tour Dates

04/14 – Detroit, MI – Third Man Records

04/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

04/19 – Bloomington, IN – The Bishop

04/23 – Cincinnati, OH – MOTR Pub

04/24 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

04/25 – Nashville, TN – High Watt

04/26 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge

04/27 – Norman, OK – Norman Music Festival

04/28 – St. Louis, MO – Foam

04/29 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

05/04 – 05/06 – Vlieland, Netherlands – Here Comes The Summer!

05/06 – Salford, UK – Sounds From The Other City

05/07 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

05/08 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Hug & Pint

05/09 – London, UK – Old Blue Last

05/10 – Ghent, BE – Psych Over 9000

05/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Etepetete Festival

05/12 – Offenbach, Germany – Hafen 2

05/13 – Berlin, Germany – Monarch

05/14 – Munich, Germany – Unter Deck

05/16 – Schaffhausen, Switzerland – TapTab

05/17 – Paris, France – Espace B

05/17 – 05/19 – Brighton, UK – The Great Escape

05/20 – Leeds, UK – Gold Sounds Festival

05/21 – Bristol, UK – Crofters Rights

05/29 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

05/30 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

06/01 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack

06/02 – Austin, TX – Barracuda

06/03 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

06/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

06/06 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Echo

06/09 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club

06/10 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord

06/12 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

06/13 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project

06/14 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

06/16 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

06/17 – Omaha, NE – Reverb

06/18 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

06/19 – St. Louis, MO – Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

06/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

07/19 – Dublin, IE – Whelans Upstairs

07/21 – North Yorkshire, UK – Deer Shed Festival

07/22 – Chester, UK – St. Mary’s Creative Space

07/24 – Leicester, UK – The Musician

07/26 – Cardiff, UK – The Moon

07/26 – 07/29 – Cornwall, UK – Port Eliot Festival

07/27 – 07/29 – Ripley, UK – Indietracks Festival

08/30 – 09/02 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End Of The Road Festival