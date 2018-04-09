New Anna Burch video: With You Every Day

Video: Anna Burch – “With You Every Day”
From Quit the Curse, out now on Polyvinyl.
I’ve loved Anna Burch ever since I saw her hula hooping in the video for “2 Cool 2 Care.” I recently sent that song to a friend of mine with two daughters who play guitar and drums. Her kids are awesome so I try to forward good new music to her. She wrote back, “If I heard her voice on the radio I would think ‘Jake Brown would love this.’ Immediately. It’s so you.” So I guess I have a type. Cool, smart, conversational, unaffected, deadpan. Anna Burch is all this and more. Pure Michigan.
Anyway, Quit the Curse is my favorite album of the year so far, so check it out if you haven’t heard it. And if you’re not already convinced, “With You Every Day” ought to win you over. It’s an exploration of what happens in a relationship after the giddy honeymoon period wears off.
There’s nothing you want to say
I’m just with you every day
I know it’s better than before
So why, why do I need more?
I know some people who think a chorus consisting of “ahhh ahhh ahhh” is a lazy songwriting move, but I dunno. I think it works sometimes. What else can you do, after all, when there’s nothing more to say?
Anna Burch: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
2018 Tour Dates
04/14 – Detroit, MI – Third Man Records
04/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
04/19 – Bloomington, IN – The Bishop
04/23 – Cincinnati, OH – MOTR Pub
04/24 – Lexington, KY – The Burl
04/25 – Nashville, TN – High Watt
04/26 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
04/27 – Norman, OK – Norman Music Festival
04/28 – St. Louis, MO – Foam
04/29 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
05/04 – 05/06 – Vlieland, Netherlands – Here Comes The Summer!
05/06 – Salford, UK – Sounds From The Other City
05/07 – Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds
05/08 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Hug & Pint
05/09 – London, UK – Old Blue Last
05/10 – Ghent, BE – Psych Over 9000
05/11 – Dortmund, Germany – Etepetete Festival
05/12 – Offenbach, Germany – Hafen 2
05/13 – Berlin, Germany – Monarch
05/14 – Munich, Germany – Unter Deck
05/16 – Schaffhausen, Switzerland – TapTab
05/17 – Paris, France – Espace B
05/17 – 05/19 – Brighton, UK – The Great Escape
05/20 – Leeds, UK – Gold Sounds Festival
05/21 – Bristol, UK – Crofters Rights
05/29 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s
05/30 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
06/01 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken Shack
06/02 – Austin, TX – Barracuda
06/03 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
06/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
06/06 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
06/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Echo
06/09 – Oakland, CA – Starline Social Club
06/10 – San Francisco, CA – Café Du Nord
06/12 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir
06/13 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project
06/14 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
06/16 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
06/17 – Omaha, NE – Reverb
06/18 – Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
06/19 – St. Louis, MO – Duck Room at Blueberry Hill
06/20 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
07/19 – Dublin, IE – Whelans Upstairs
07/21 – North Yorkshire, UK – Deer Shed Festival
07/22 – Chester, UK – St. Mary’s Creative Space
07/24 – Leicester, UK – The Musician
07/26 – Cardiff, UK – The Moon
07/26 – 07/29 – Cornwall, UK – Port Eliot Festival
07/27 – 07/29 – Ripley, UK – Indietracks Festival
08/30 – 09/02 – Larmer Tree Gardens, UK – End Of The Road Festival