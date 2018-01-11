New Bat Fangs video: Rock the Reaper

Video: Bat Fangs – “Rock the Reaper”

Bat Fangs – Rock the Reaper (Official Video)

From Bat Fangs, out February 2 on Don Giovanni.

Do you dig Joan Jett’s 80s glam riffs? Think “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” Hell yes, you do!

That’s why you’re going to love Bat Fangs, the new project from Betsy Wright (Ex Hex) and Laura King (Flesh Wounds). They describe their sound as “acid-soaked 80s hard rock for the living and the dead.” Ow!

