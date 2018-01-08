New Belle and Sebastian video: I’ll Be Your Pilot

Video: Belle and Sebastian – “I’ll Be Your Pilot”

Belle and Sebastian – I'll Be Your Pilot

Watch this video on YouTube

From How To Solve Our Human Problems EP 2, out January 19 on Matador.

If you’re a Belle and Sebastian fan who is concerned that the band has gotten a little too disco-y lately, this new song ought to reassure you. Acoustic guitars and an oboe take the spotlight in this amazingly sweet lullaby from a parent to their kid.

It’s tough to become a grown up

Put it off while you can

I tell you that when you land

In the real world, it’s like quicksand

That’s true. John Cougar once said to hang on to 16 as long as you can, and he wasn’t wrong about that either. Changes come around real soon.

Belle and Sebastian: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.