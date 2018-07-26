New Bully video: Guess There

Video: Bully – “Guess There”

Bully – Guess There [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Directed by Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland. From Losing, out now on Sub Pop.

On the weekends

I’ve been taking it easy

No, I swear it’s my choice

“Guess There” is a grungy breakup song, but the video is about a happy little snail going about its business, shooting some hoops, playing with its hamster, and enjoying some videogames. That is, at least until the snail starts imagining what life would be like with a snail partner and snail baby.

Well, I guess there could be something I’m missing

And after that the snail is just sad and lonely and depressed. No happy ending for you, bubba.

Bully: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Bully 2018 Tour Dates

Aug. 01 – Cleveland, OH – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame & Museum

Aug. 02 – Washington, DC – Anthem

Aug. 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sep. 07 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sep. 14 – Spring Green, WI – Shitty Barn

Sep. 15 – Chicago, IL- Riot Fest Chicago

Sep. 16 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest Chicago

Sep. 17 – Fort Wayne, IN – Brass Rail

Sep. 18 – Bloomington, IN – Bishop Bar

Sep. 19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

Sep. 21 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

Sep. 22 – Toronto, ON – Opera House (Venus Fest!)

Sep. 28 – Cambridge, MA – Sinclair

Sep. 29 – Hamden, CT – Space (CT)

Sep. 30 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Oct. 6th – Shreveport, LA – Prize Fest