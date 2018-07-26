New Bully video: Guess There

Video: Bully – “Guess There”
Directed by Aleia Murawski and Samuel Copeland. From Losing, out now on Sub Pop.
On the weekends
I’ve been taking it easy
No, I swear it’s my choice
“Guess There” is a grungy breakup song, but the video is about a happy little snail going about its business, shooting some hoops, playing with its hamster, and enjoying some videogames. That is, at least until the snail starts imagining what life would be like with a snail partner and snail baby.
Well, I guess there could be something I’m missing
And after that the snail is just sad and lonely and depressed. No happy ending for you, bubba.
