New C.I.A. video: Oblivion

Video: The C.I.A. – “Oblivion”

The C.I.A. – Oblivion

Watch this video on YouTube

From The C.I.A., due December 21 on In the Red.

Their previous single focused on carnal comfort as a balm for existential crisis, while this new one suggests the pointlessness of getting wasted. Fair enough, but hey, whatever gets you through the night.

Every night the same routine

Going out just to be seen

The C.I.A. is Denée Segall on vocals, her husband Ty on bass, Emmett Kelly on another bass, and R.E. Carlos on drums. No guitar. And no nonsense. These guys aren’t messing around.

The C.I.A.: web, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.