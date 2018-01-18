New Car Seat Headrest video: Nervous Young Inhumans

Video: Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans”

Car Seat Headrest – "Nervous Young Inhumans"

From Twin Fantasy (2017 version), out February 16 on Matador.

I didn’t discover Car Seat Headrest until Teens of Denial started showing up on everybody’s “best of 2016” year-end lists. Everybody was right: that’s a really great album. Its high points (“Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales,” “Fill in the Blank,” Connect the Dots”) rank up there with anything released that year.

I heard that the main guy, Will Toledo, had self-recorded and self-released tons of stuff before he got signed to Matador, but I never dug into it. There’s always plenty of other stuff to listen to, so I just never got around it.

And now it looks like instead of writing new material, Toledo is going back and re-recording his lo-fi early stuff. Seems kinda weird for a 25 year old kid to want to look backwards like that, but he says, “It was never a finished work, and it wasn’t until last year that I figured out how to finish it.” So there you go.

Matador plans to reissue a re-mastered version of the original 2011 Twin Fantasy sometime later this year.

Car Seat Headrest: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Car Seat Headrest – “Nervous Young Inhumans” (2011 version)

Car Seat Headrest – Nervous Young Inhumans

From Twin Fantasy (self-released, 2011).

Video: Car Seat Headrest – “Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales”

Car Seat Headrest – "Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales"

From Teens Of Denial (Matador, 2016).