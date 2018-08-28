New Cat Power video: Woman

Video: Cat Power – “Woman” (ft. Lana Del Rey)
Cat Power – Woman (feat. Lana Del Rey) (Official Video)
Directed by Greg Hunt. From Wanderer, due October 5 on Domino Record Co.
Chan Marshall is a badass. This is her first new music since 2012’s Sun and it was worth the wait. “Woman” features everything we love about Cat Power: spooky instrumentation, moody vocals, intimidating lyrics.
The doctor said I was better than ever
Man, you should have seen me
Doctor said I was not my past
He said I was finally free
What more could you ask for? Backing vocals by Lana Del Rey? You got it!
Woman woman woman whoa man!