Video: Courtney Barnett – “Charity”

Courtney Barnett – Charity

Directed by Ashley Connor. From Tell Me How You Really Feel, out now on Milk, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop.

This is the fifth single/video Courtney Barnett has released from Tell Me How You Really Feel. Keep them coming!

You don’t have to pretend you’re not scared

Everyone else is just as terrified as you.

That about sums up 2018, doesn’t it?

