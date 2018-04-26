New Courtney Barnett video: City Looks Pretty

Video: Courtney Barnett – “City Looks Pretty”

Courtney Barnett – City Looks Pretty

From Tell Me How You Really Feel, out on May 18 on Milk, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop.

Courtney Barnett is a treasure. “City Looks Pretty” is the third single from her upcoming album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, and this one is as great as the previous two.

The city looks pretty when you been indoors

For 23 days I’ve ignored all your phone calls.

Everyone’s waiting when you get back home

They don’t know where you been, why you gone so long.

Kim Deal has a funny quote about Barnett in the recent Mojo magazine: “I’m suspicious of her. She seems so casual and relaxed, but she gets so much done and she’s always doing something. There’s no way she can be so relaxed, right? […] I feel like there’s an element of obsessive-compulsive disorder to her lyrics that is really compelling to me.”

