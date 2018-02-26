New Courtney Barnett video: Nameless, Faceless

Video: Courtney Barnett – “Nameless, Faceless”

Courtney Barnett – Nameless, Faceless

Animated by Lucy Dyson. From Tell Me How You Really Feel, out on May 18 on Milk, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop.

Courtney Barnett is such a badass. In “Nameless, Faceless” she directly links dudes who troll on social media with the snowflakes who kill women for laughing at them.

Don’t you have anything better to do?

I wish that someone would hug you

Must be lonely

Being angry

Feeling over-looked.

It’s the same bruised ego bullshit, and men need to man up and be better human beings. I realize the first reaction is to get defensive when you get called out for bad behavior, but we’ve all gotta work on that. Let’s all try to be a lot cooler.

