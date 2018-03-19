New Courtney Barnett video: Need A Little Time

Video: Courtney Barnett – “Need A Little Time”

Courtney Barnett – Need A Little Time

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Danny Cohen. From Tell Me How You Really Feel, out on May 18 on Milk, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop.

It would be fun to compile a playlist of all the songs about how hard it is to be a rock star. Start with Seger’s “Turn the Page,” obviously. Throw in “Across the Sea” by Weezer and pretty much the entire In Utero album. I’m sure the struggle is real, but it always kind of makes you roll your eyes a little.

Courtney Barnett tackles the subject from a different angle. She’s addressing the artist/fan relationship in the era of social media.

I don’t know a lot about you but

You seem to know a lot about me so

I take a little time out, I take a little time out

Barnett understand what would drive a celebrity to go off the rails and act crazy.

Shave your head to see how it feels

Emotionally it’s not that different

But to the hand it’s beautiful

You seem to have the weight of the world

Upon your bony shoulders well hold on

You need a little time out

I’ve always stuck up for Britney Spears who notoriously went bald in 2007 and has been under conservatorship ever since. People have always been unnecessarily mean to her. I think Courtney Barnett agrees.

Courtney Barnett: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.