New Courtney Barnett video: Sunday Roast

Video: Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast”

Courtney Barnett – Sunday Roast

From Tell Me How You Really Feel, out now on Milk, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop.

Warning: This YouTube instructional video does not actually teach you how to play the song. That said, Courtney Barnett is super charming and funny and could easily become a superstar YouTuber if that’s what she wanted to do. I wonder if she plays Minecraft or Fortnite…

The verses of this sound like a Kurt Vile song.

I got a lot on my mind

But I dunno how to say it

I know you’re doin’ your best

I think you’re doin’ just fine

Right on. Let’s all continue to do our best.

Courtney Barnett: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.