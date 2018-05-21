New Courtney Barnett video: Sunday Roast

Video: Courtney Barnett – “Sunday Roast”
From Tell Me How You Really Feel, out now on Milk, Marathon Artists and Mom+Pop.
Warning: This YouTube instructional video does not actually teach you how to play the song. That said, Courtney Barnett is super charming and funny and could easily become a superstar YouTuber if that’s what she wanted to do. I wonder if she plays Minecraft or Fortnite…
The verses of this sound like a Kurt Vile song.
I got a lot on my mind
But I dunno how to say it
I know you’re doin’ your best
I think you’re doin’ just fine
Right on. Let’s all continue to do our best.
