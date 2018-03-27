New Courtney Marie Andrews video: Kindness of Strangers

Video: Courtney Marie Andrews – “Kindness of Strangers”

Courtney Marie Andrews – Kindness of Strangers

From May Your Kindness Remain, out now on Fat Possum.

I can’t remember the last time I got an album based entirely on the record sleeve. But last Friday when Courtney Marie Andrews’ May Your Kindness Remain was released I happened to see the cover image. I immediately went to Apple Music and added it to my collection despite the fact that I had never heard of her.

It sounds as good as it looks. Cosmic American music. Country soul. Dusty, hazy, hurt. If you’re a fan of young Linda Ronstadt (and if you aren’t, you should be), you should definitely check this out.

I will buy this on vinyl the next time I’m at my local record store. Who says you can’t judge a book by its cover?

