New Denée & Ty Segall video: Pleasure Seeker

The C.I.A. – Pleasure Seeker

Directed by Denée & Ty Segall. From their self titled debut, due in December on In The Red.

Who needs guitars when you have two basses? Not the C.I.A., a new group featuring Ty Segall on one bass, his wife Denée on vocals, Emmett Kelly on another bass, and R.E. Carlos on drums.

Nothing much left in this world to live for

I think I know how we could waste some time…

Denée writes, “In a world filled with so much anger and chaos we must find a way to escape, at least every once and a while, to an alternate reality where only pleasure exists. This realm is different for everyone and can be conjured in many ways. It can be found by walking the dog, indulging in a decadent meal with friends, or stepping out into the void and sitting in silence under the moon. I endorse and participate in all of these methods. However, there is one technique that soars above the rest. Pleasure Seeker speaks of the ultimate release. The one which is absolutely essential to life itself. Love – in any and all of the forms it inhabits. Tender or eccentric, self or shared. Each one of us seeks a pure kind of intimacy. Carnal comfort binds us all. Seek, and you shall find.”

