New Dolly Parton video: Girl in the Movies

Video: Dolly Parton – “Girl in the Movies”

Dolly Parton – Girl in the Movies (from the Dumplin' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

From The Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, out now.

Dolly Parton can do no wrong as far as I’m concerned. And while she’s certainly no stranger to sentimental corn, this new song might be taking it a bit too far.

IMDB tells me that The Dumplin’ is a movie about a “plus-size teenage daughter of a former beauty queen” who “signs up for her mom’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest.” So I’m sure it’s super touching. It’s weird that pageants are experiencing something of an ironic cultural comeback, starting several years ago with Little Miss Sunshine (perhaps?) and carrying on with “Honey Boo Boo” and “Insatiable.” Not sure what it says about our society that we like to see non-pageant types competing in contests to assess their personal and physical attractiveness, but what do I know? I’m no anthropological professor…

But hey, new Dolly!

