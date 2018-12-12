New Dominique Pruitt video: High In The Valley

Video: Dominique Pruitt – “High In The Valley”

Dominique Pruitt – High In The Valley

Directed by Dana Boulos. Single out now.

If you don’t think Los Angeles can produce good country music then you haven’t really been paying attention to your music history lessons. “High In The Valley” features everything you could ask for from the place that put the “Western” in Country and Western: steel guitar, reverb, spooky backing vocals, and that woodblock sound from all the cowboy soundtracks. Plus, it’s got sacrilegious lyrics that reference marijuana consumption. Check, check, check.

Add to that a singer who dresses like a fifties pinup cow gal and you’ve got a recipe for mass appeal. Or at least appeal to the gang of dorks (like me) who enjoy these contrived signifiers.

Plus, Pruitt’s dad played with the Association, the Smothers Brothers and Engelbert Humperdinck. How’s that for a resume? Practically L.A. royalty!

