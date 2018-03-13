New Father John Misty song: Mr. Tillman

Audio: Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman”

Father John Misty – "Mr. Tillman" [Official Audio]

Watch this video on YouTube

Sub Pop did not respond to our inquiry about whether this was a standalone single, or if it is a preview of the fourth FJM album. So who knows? Not sure anybody even cares about albums anymore. Regardless: new Father John Misty.

“Mr. Tillman” is another entry in Mr. Tillman’s collection of self-referential, image hyperconscious, persona-mocking songs.

Mr. Tillman, good to see you again

There’s a few outstanding charges just before we check you in

Let’s see here, you left your passport in the mini fridge

And a message with the desk says here the picture isn’t his

And oh just a reminder about our policy

Don’t leave your mattress in the rain if you sleep on the balcony

I’m happy to see he’s being funny again. I prefer these kinds of themes over his “the world is stupid and I need to overcompensate for my lack of education” songs. Degenerate wastoids are far more entertaining than self-righteous street preachers.

Ordinarily, we haven’t been posting audio-only streams, and we probably wouldn’t have posted this one except that the final minute of this video features some hilarious green screen footage of Tillman bumbling around some stock photo stills. And if that isn’t enough for you he’s provided the uncut silent footage for you to remix your own video. Which several people already have…to varying degrees of imagination and artfulness.

Father John Misty: web, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman” [Green Screen Footage]

Father John Misty – "Mr. Tillman" [Green Screen Footage]

Watch this video on YouTube

Go nuts. Remix away!

Fan made video: Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman” (4-Dimensional MistyVision™)

Father John Misty – "Mr. Tillman"

Watch this video on YouTube

By rainforests. Presented in Glorious 4-Dimensional MistyVision™ with bonus emoji lyrics in the subtitles / cc.

Fan made video: Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman” (back stage at Kiss concert)

Father John Misty exclusive back stage at Kiss concert.

Watch this video on YouTube

By cougarsteel. Father John Misty wanders around backstage at a Kiss Show.

Fan made video: Father John Misty – “Mr. Tillman” (Psych 60’s Jefferson Airplane)

Mr. Tillman Green Screen – Psych 60's Jefferson Airplane

Watch this video on YouTube

By Eighteenth Grand.