Video by Michella Bredahl. From Saying It Twice Makes It Real, out now on Crunchy Frog and Burger Records.

If their previous single sounded like they’d been listening to the Velvet Underground, this new sounds like they’re fans of Ian Svenonius. And there’s nothing wrong with that! Cool, funky, Danish minimalism.

Felines: fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.