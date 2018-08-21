New FIDLAR video: Are You High?

Video: FIDLAR – “Are You High?”

FIDLAR – Are You High? (ft. The 90s)

Watch this video on YouTube

Presumably from their third album, hopefully out sometime soon, probably on Mom+Pop.

I love this band. They blew me away the first time I saw them at Lollapalooza in 2016, they were equally great at Riot Fest last year, and I’ve been following them ever since.

They’ve released a few covers (Beastie Boys, Nirvana since then, Pink Floyd) and a couple of originals, but I’m looking forward to the release of their third full length. Still no info on when that’s going to happen but “Are You High?” is a promising sign. It’s a little more melodic and less screamy than their previous original single, “Alcohol,” but it’s still rambunctious and obnoxious, just the way we like them.

And all my homies wanna know what I’ve been doing

I think that I knew better back when I was using

Stay strong, dog. Life’s a risk worth taking.

FIDLAR: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: FIDLAR – “My Dream Wave”

FIDLAR – My Dream Wave (Ft. Mason Ho)

Watch this video on YouTube

Animation by Character World/Jonathan Atchley.

Video: FIDLAR – “Have A Cigar”

FIDLAR – Have A Cigar (ft. Dr. Dre and AM)

Watch this video on YouTube

Pink Floyd cover.

Video: FIDLAR – “Alcohol”

FIDLAR – Alcohol Official Audio

Watch this video on YouTube

Single out now on Mom+Pop.