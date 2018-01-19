New Flint Eastwood video: Monster

Video: Flint Eastwood – “Monster”

Flint Eastwood – Monster (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Broke Royalty, out now on Neon Gold.

Flint Eastwood is a stupid name but this is a pretty cool song. The name might be better if they were actually from Flint (or maybe not) but they’re from Detroit. They used to be a band but now it’s just Jax Anderson. She records in an old church in Corktown.

When I hear you speak

All the words that keep on haunting me

When I hear you speak

I’m missing you here with me

But it’s gonna be alright

She told Billboard, “I wrote the song ‘Monster’ about the dark nights that took place after the passing of my mom & the moment I discovered that things would eventually be okay again.”

It’s good to be reminded that we’ll be alright.

Flint Eastwood: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.