New Frankie Cosmos video: Jesse

Video: Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse”

Frankie Cosmos – Jesse [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Watch this video on YouTube

From Vessel, out now on Sub Pop.

Me and Jesse stayed up ’til two

We talked about dreams, about things, about you

It felt like anything could be real or fake

Like our love is my world, but so is my heartache

Holy mackerel, Wikipedia just taught me that Frankie Cosmos’s Greta Kline is the daughter of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates. That’s wild! A Fish Called Wanda and Fast Times at Ridgemont High were extremely influential on my adolescent mind.

Anyway, here’s another great new Frankie Cosmos song.

Frankie Cosmos: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

2018 Tour Dates

April 05 – Boulder, CO – Fox Theater

April 06 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

April 07 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

April 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

April 10 – San Diego, CA – Quartyard

April 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theatre

April 12 – Santa Ana, CA – The Constellation Room

April 13 – Fresno, CA – Strummers

April 14 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

April 17 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

April 18 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theater

April 20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

April 30 – Pawtucket, RI – The Met

May 01 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

May 02 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 03 – Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot

May 04 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 05 – Toronto, ON – The Rec Room

May 06 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

May 07 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

May 09 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

May 10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

May 11 – Richmond, VA – Capital Ale House

May 12 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 22 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

May 23 – Hamburg, DE – Aalhaus

May 24 – Ghent, BE – DOKbox

May 25 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling at Paradiso

May 26 – Paris, France – Petit Bain

May 28 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

May 29 – Glasgow, UK – The Art School

May 30 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece

May 31 – London, UK – Scala

June 01 – Lille, France – Aeronef

June 08 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

July 14 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival