New Frankie Cosmos video: Jesse

Video: Frankie Cosmos – “Jesse”
From Vessel, out now on Sub Pop.
Me and Jesse stayed up ’til two
We talked about dreams, about things, about you
It felt like anything could be real or fake
Like our love is my world, but so is my heartache
Holy mackerel, Wikipedia just taught me that Frankie Cosmos’s Greta Kline is the daughter of Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates. That’s wild! A Fish Called Wanda and Fast Times at Ridgemont High were extremely influential on my adolescent mind.
Anyway, here’s another great new Frankie Cosmos song.
