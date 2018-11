Video: Gerard Way – “Baby You’re A Haunted House”

Gerard Way – Baby You're A Haunted House [Official Lyric Video]

Directed by Claire Marie Vogel. Single out now on Reprise.

I didn’t realize that this was the guy from My Chemical Romance until after I heard it. I just knew that Claire Marie Vogel (who has worked with my favorite band the Regrettes) directed the video. It’s a good dumb garage song with crunchy guitars that sound like early Weezer and lyrics that fit the season.

Spooky!

Gerard Way: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.