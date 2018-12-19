Shorties

New Gerard Way video: Dasher

Video: Gerard Way – “Dasher” (ft. Lydia Night)

Gerard Way – Dasher (feat. Lydia Night) [Official Lyric Video]

Directed by Aaron Hymes. Single out now on Reprise.

‘Tis the season.

Last time we checked in on Gerard Way he was getting spooky for Halloween. Now he’s got a Christmas song. Did we miss his Thanksgiving single? Can we expect a New Years song next?

Turns out Way’s been playing “Dasher” live since at least 2014, but he finally got around to recording a studio version. And he recruited Lydia Night from the Regrettes to call in for a spoken interlude in the middle.

When you go, can you come
This way
‘Cause I feel safe in your arms
And she’s got dashes in her stars

Nothing better than a melancholy holiday jam.

