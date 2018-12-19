New Gerard Way video: Dasher

Video: Gerard Way – “Dasher” (ft. Lydia Night)

Gerard Way – Dasher (feat. Lydia Night) [Official Lyric Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Aaron Hymes. Single out now on Reprise.

‘Tis the season.

Last time we checked in on Gerard Way he was getting spooky for Halloween. Now he’s got a Christmas song. Did we miss his Thanksgiving single? Can we expect a New Years song next?

Turns out Way’s been playing “Dasher” live since at least 2014, but he finally got around to recording a studio version. And he recruited Lydia Night from the Regrettes to call in for a spoken interlude in the middle.

When you go, can you come

This way

‘Cause I feel safe in your arms

And she’s got dashes in her stars

Nothing better than a melancholy holiday jam.

Gerard Way: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.