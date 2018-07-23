New Gogol Bordello video: Seekers and Finders (ft. Regina Spektor)

Video: Gogol Bordello (Feat. Regina Spektor) – Seekers & Finders

Gogol Bordello (Feat. Regina Spektor) – Seekers & Finders – Official Video

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Nate Pommer. From Seekers & Finders, out now on Cooking Vinyl.

Eugene Hütz and Regina Spektor are two of the most charismatic performers working today. If you’ve seen them in concert you know you can’t take your eyes off them. And now they’ve made a video for the song they recorded together.

Director Nate Pommer says, “The live footage was shot at The Fonda Theater on March 5th, 2018; an especially epic bonanza-tronic show featuring the transcendent Regina Spektor. Footage of the performance was combined with a series of curated images related to Alchemy, Hermeticism, and esoteric knowledge. The message is open to interpretation, but we can agree that understanding ‘The Ultimate Truth’ requires a set of tools more powerful than reason or intellect.”

I don’t know anything about the ultimate truth, but I know I would’ve like to have been at the Fonda Theater on March 5!

Gogol Bordello: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Regina Spektor: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.