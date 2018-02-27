New Handsome Family video: Weightless Again

Video: The Handsome Family: “Weightless Again”

"weightless Again" by The Handsome Family fromThrough the Trees

From Through the Trees, released twenty years ago on Carrot Top Records.

This is a new video made for an old song. “Weightless Again” is the song that originally turned me on to the Handsome Family. Rennie Sparks describes it as “Maybe our most American song: it’s about suicide, drug addiction, deforestation and Moby Dick as well as the great angst that only comes from the lack of real cream for coffee.”

It’s one of those songs that just socks you in the gut.

Remember the first time we slept together

You said it felt like when you learned to float

This is why people OD on pills and jump from the Golden Gate Bridge

Anything to feel weightless again

Once you hear something like that, you’re going to follow that band to the ends of the earth. At least I am.

And now Through The Trees is turning 20 and, to celebrate, Loose Music is releasing a deluxe edition on March 9 featuring heavyweight sky blue vinyl and an exclusive bonus CD, comprised of 15 tracks of “demos, session tracks, live performances, and bickering,” alongside the story behind Through The Trees, written by Rennie Sparks.

Can’t wait!

