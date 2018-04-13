New Hatchie video: Sugar and Spice

Video: Hatchie – “Sugar & Spice”
Hatchie — Sugar & Spice (Official Video)
From the Sugar & Spice EP, out May 25 on Double Double Whammy.
Hatchie is Brisbane, Australia’s Harriette Pilbeam who said, “It’s such a fun short song, so we wanted something simple and colourful, and less serious than our previous videos. […] I wanted these songs to sound lush, sparkly, and recreate euphoric feelings I experienced falling in love for the first time.”
Maybe you should take a lesson
From the moon on how to handle
Eyes on you