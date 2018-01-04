New Hot Date video: MN Goddess

Video: Hot Date – “MN Goddess”

MN Goddess – by Hot Date – From the "Spaces" EP

From Spaces, out January 19 on Bandcamp.

Hot Date is a Saint Paul, Minnesota duo featuring Nora O’Brien on vocals and Eric Carranza on everything else. “MN Goddess” is an airy song about a certain type of midwestern woman (“if you’ve seen one you know what I mean”). While the video was shot in the summer, the song has wintery chill.

She doesn’t dress like all those ladies

That you see in magazines

Still when the north wind claws around us

She’ll be doing alright by me

Those of us in the Upper Midwest are very familiar with the north wind. Especially this time of year.

And of course Hot Date sells its own line of well-designed Minnesota Goddess merch.

Hot Date: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.