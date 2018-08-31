New Imperial Sound video: A Man Like You

Video: The Imperial Sound – “A Man Like You”

The Imperial Sound – A Man Like You (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Melissa Thornley. From The New AM out August 31st on Pravda Records.

The Imperial Sound is a new band made up of a bunch of Chicago music veterans including Frederick Mosher and Kenn Goodman of the New Duncan Imperials, the Service, and Pravda Records. For The New AM they’ve recruited some legendary Chicago singers, like Kelly Hogan and Nora O’Conner. “A Man Like You” features Robert Cornelius of Poi Dog Pondering on lead vocals.

It’s got stax of horns and an irresistibly funky guitar part and the chorus will get stuck in your head. I’ve heard the album and a lot of it is more classic pop and less classic soul than “A Man Like You.” It’s all good though.

Matt “Sal” Favazza of my beloved Krinkles plays drums and contributes vocals.

I first got into the New Duncan Imperials back in college. Songs like “Pensacola 99,” “Feelin’ Sexy,” and “I’m Schizophrenic (No I’m Not)” made it onto many a mixtape. I’ve always been impressed that the guys have managed to keep a small, independent label like Pravda afloat since the 80s.

Pravda’s 1991 compilation 20 Explosive Dynamic Super Smash Hit Explosions! featured early appearances of the Smashing Pumpkins and my pals the Sinatras. And it’s still in print! Buy it now!

Twenty-seven years later and Pravda is still releasing quality material. The Imperial Sound continues that tradition.

The Imperial Sound: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.