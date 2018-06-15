New Jess Williamson video: Wild Rain

Video: Jess Williamson – “Wild Rain”

Jess Williamson – Wild Rain [Official Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Eli Welbourne. From Cosmic Wink, out now on Mexican Summer.

This is a dreamy slow burner from Jess Williamson whose previous video “I See The White” was moody and impressive. “Wild Rain” is driven by a tremoloed electric piano and Williamson’s sleepy vocals.

You say there’s two women

Living inside of me

And one’s doubt and desire

And she’s our enemy

Williamson says, “I recorded this song at first with just me singing and playing it on an acoustic guitar. We thought it was going to be a scratch vocal so we didn’t mic everything the ‘correct’ way…I like the way it sounds. It’s a little bit lazy. There is this remnant of my acoustic guitar bleeding from my headphones into the vocal track, you can hear it the most at the beginning of the song. But we liked that too! A happy accident. It became the perfect rhythmic element to anchor the beginning of the song. It reminds me of rain. We wanted to have a moment of the heavens breaking open midway through and ushering us into another realm. So we started building off just my voice and the memory of an acoustic guitar, layering synths and more vocals. This is probably my favorite song on the album and it’s the first song I wrote for Cosmic Wink.”

Director Eli Welbourne says, “The video in essence is supposed to be a living interpretive scrapbook that catalogs Jess’ train of thought visually in tandem with the song as she questions herself and previous relations she had. The song discusses a duality within her and I wanted to represent that in a collage where she is visually split in two, undergoes psychedelic transformations, and the center of the screen becomes a stage for other visual elements to dance.”

Jess Williamson: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Audio: Jess Williamson – “Mama Proud”

Jess Williamson – Mama Proud [Official Audio]

Watch this video on YouTube

From Cosmic Wink, out now on Mexican Summer.