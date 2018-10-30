New Jessica Pratt video: This Time Around

Video: Jessica Pratt – “This Time Around”

Jessica Pratt – This Time Around (Official Video)

Directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick. From Quiet Signs, due February 8 on Mexican Summer and City Slang.

Jessica Pratt’s voice sounds like it’s coming out of a stranger’s car stopped next to you at a red light. The windows are down and the sun is shining bright. It’s hot.

“This Time Around” could be an outtake from a lost Nick Drake session. Or a Herman’s Hermits demo. It’s got that Swinging Sixties London hangover vibe. Pratt even kinda looks like she could be Brian Jones’ granddaughter…

I don’t wanna try no longer your songbird singing the darkest hour of the night

I don’t wanna find that I’ve been marching under the crueler side of the fight

It makes me want to cry

