New Jessica Pratt video: This Time Around

Video: Jessica Pratt – “This Time Around”
Directed by Laura-Lynn Petrick. From Quiet Signs, due February 8 on Mexican Summer and City Slang.
Jessica Pratt’s voice sounds like it’s coming out of a stranger’s car stopped next to you at a red light. The windows are down and the sun is shining bright. It’s hot.
“This Time Around” could be an outtake from a lost Nick Drake session. Or a Herman’s Hermits demo. It’s got that Swinging Sixties London hangover vibe. Pratt even kinda looks like she could be Brian Jones’ granddaughter…
I don’t wanna try no longer your songbird singing the darkest hour of the night
I don’t wanna find that I’ve been marching under the crueler side of the fight
It makes me want to cry
Jessica Pratt: bandcamp, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.