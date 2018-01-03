New Johnny Marr and Maxine Peake video: The Priest

Video: Johnny Marr and Maxine Peake – “The Priest”

This is a cool spoken word piece about living on the streets of Edinburgh based on Joe Gallagher’s diaries that were published in The Big Issue under the pseudonym James Campbell.

“Arite there pal, what you doin’ here?”

“Tryin to sleep.”

“I’ve missed ma train n ma pals huv all fucked off n uv got naewhere tae kip… You homeless then?” he asks.

“Yep.”

“You look oot ay it,” he says. “Are ye kitted up?”

“No, I am just very tired and it’s after two in the morning.”

“I hud a bit o’ coke earlier on.” Oh for fuck’s sake. It’s gonna be a long night.

Johnny Marr provides the instrumentation, Maxine Peake narrates, and Molly Windsor stars in the video that was shot in Manchester. Johnny Marr’s third solo album is due in the spring.

