New Jon Spencer video: Do The Trash Can

Video: Jon Spencer – “Do The Trash Can”

Jon Spencer – Do The Trash Can

From Spencer Sings the Hits due this fall on Shove Records/In the Red.

Jon Spencer recorded his first solo album at the Key Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan with Sam Coomes from Quasi and drummer Mike Sord from Kalamazoo.

Spencer told Rolling Stone, “Sam is someone with whom I have crossed paths many times over the years, I have always been a fan of his wild keyboard style and twisted tunesmith-ery. In fact we kicked around the idea of a collaboration way back in the early Aughts. I got to know Sord from many projects done at the Key Club (Andre Williams, JSBX, & Boss Hog), he was the handyman and assistant engineer that turned out to be a great drummer.”

“Do The Trash Can” has everything you’d want in a Jon Spencer song: snarled vocals, caveman drums, Stoogey guitar riffs, and incitement to get down and dance. You can also hear them banging on old car parts.

“Nothing like digging the gas tank from an old Chevy out of a Michigan junkyard snow bank in January. Junkyard owner kept asking me if the metal was for a school project, but as a bluegrass player he could understand the possible use for a recording session.”

Jon Spencer: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Jon Spencer Tour Dates:

July 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue (with the Melvins)

July 30 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon (with the Melvins)

July 31 – Chicago, IL @ Park West (with the Melvins)

August 1 – Goshen, IN @ Ignition Music Garage

August 2 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme (with the Melvins)

August 3 – Detroit, MI @ El Club (with the Melvins)

August 4 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

August 5 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre (with the Melvins)

August 6 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Co (with the Melvins)

August 7 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

August 8 – Champaign, IL @ Memphis on Main

August 9 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

August 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

August 11 – Toledo, OH @ Ottawa Tavern