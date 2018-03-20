New Jonathan Wilson video: There’s a Light

Video: Jonathan Wilson – “There’s a Light”

Jonathan Wilson – "There's a Light" [Official Music Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Grant James. From Rare Birds, out now on Bella Union.

This song is a lot better than the last one we covered. It still has a bit of that End of the Innocence sheen that hampered the recent War on Drugs stuff, but at least “There’s a Light” is catchy. And you can’t go wrong with pedal steel.

There is inspiration

In everyone you meet

Every human being on the street

They all sing a special song

And when you sing along

You are this for them

One note will start the feeling

That might sound like a bunch of hippie drivel, but maybe that’s exactly what we need right now. In a time when the forces of power are emphasizing and manipulating all the differences between everybody, it’s more and more important to focus on what we have in common.

Hey man, it’s overdue.

Note: This video was filmed with “obsolete Japanese Broadcast video cameras.” And all the visual effects were “generated through analog feedback processing.” Cool.

Jonathan Wilson: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.