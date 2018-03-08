New Juliana Hatfield video: Physical

Video: Juliana Hatfield – “Physical”

Juliana Hatfield – Physical (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by David Doobinin. From Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia-Newton John, out April 13 on American Laundromat.

Woo hoo, this is the second video Juliana Hatfield has released for her tribute to Olivia-Newton John.

Hatfield released a statement to Stereogum:

Olivia Newton-John’s lusty “Physical” is a groovy, bouncy song, but my take on it is darker, more aggro, because I don’t think of lust as fun or funny; I think it’s dangerous and disruptive and mostly unwelcome. So that is my interpretation of “Physical”: the human condition is a bummer, and desire a frustrating impediment to serenity.

I can see her point. But even so, even Hatfield’s downer attitude can’t prevent her version from being fun and groovy. ONJ agrees. She tweeted, “Very flattered that Juliana recorded this cd of my music! Great job!!”

I also like Hatfield’s purple suit in the video, a sly nod to Newtown-Johns’ tights in the original video. (See below.)

Juliana Hatfield: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Video: Olivia Newton-John – “Physical”

Olivia Newton-John – Physical

Watch this video on YouTube

From Physical (MCA, 1981)

Olivia Newton-John: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.