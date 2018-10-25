New Kinski video: Guest Girl Vocalist

Video: Kinski – “Guest Girl Vocalist”

Kinski – Guest Girl Vocalist (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Will Watts. From Accustomed To Your Face, out now on Kill Rock Stars.

Kinski has been around for twenty years making noisy, mostly instrumental art rock. Much of it sounds like the middle part of an early Black Sabbath song. This cheekily titled single features bassist Lucy Atkinson on the mic and takes care of business in under two minutes. Their guitar tones will still rip your face off, so beware.

Kinski: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.