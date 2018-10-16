New L.A. Witch – Baby in Blue Jeans

Video: L.A. WITCH – “Baby in Blue Jeans”
L.A. WITCH – Baby in Blue Jeans (Official Video)
From L.A. Witch, out now on Suicide Squeeze.
Oh man, while their last single we covered (“Drive Your Car”) was a badass rave-up garage stomper, “Baby in Blue Jeans” is a slow burner with hints of early Spaceman 3 or some of the trippier elements of the Brian Jonestown Massacre. It’s psychedelic without employing any of the cliches associated with that descriptor. And now it’s got a gritty video to fit the mood.