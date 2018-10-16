New L.A. Witch – Baby in Blue Jeans

Video: L.A. WITCH – “Baby in Blue Jeans”

L.A. WITCH – Baby in Blue Jeans (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From L.A. Witch, out now on Suicide Squeeze.

Oh man, while their last single we covered (“Drive Your Car”) was a badass rave-up garage stomper, “Baby in Blue Jeans” is a slow burner with hints of early Spaceman 3 or some of the trippier elements of the Brian Jonestown Massacre. It’s psychedelic without employing any of the cliches associated with that descriptor. And now it’s got a gritty video to fit the mood.

L.A. WITCH: twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.