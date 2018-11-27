New Laura Jane Grace video: Apocalypse Now (and Later)

Video: Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers “Apocalypse Now (& Later)”

Laura Jane Grace & the Devouring Mothers "Apocalypse Now (& Later)" (Official Music Video)

Directed by Emily Esperanza. From Bought to Rot, out now on Blooshot.

This sounds like the jangly college rock I loved in the early 90s. The Devouring Mothers include Against Me! drummer Atom Willard and Marc Jacob Hudson, who recorded 2016’s Shape Shift with Me, but this sounds liberated from the expectations of another Against Me! album.

Grace told Rolling Stone, “My approach musically to the record was that I wanted it to feel like a mixtape. Like OK, you’ve got this Nirvana-like song, you’ve got a Cure song. It was musically freeing, in that way, to just be playing whatever was coming to me as I was writing and not having to think about it.”

There’s nothing that can hold me back

Don’t have “happy ever after”, just have “here and now”

On the Samhain of our souls, watch the world burn in fire

The bliss of your kiss in the apocalypse

On top of the world, at the end of the world, with you

I like the idea that it’s still possible to find happiness when the world around you is going to hell. It’s important to be able to “walk away from the hate” we all carry.

