New Lou Barlow video: Love Intervene

Video: Lou Barlow – “Love Intervene”

Lou Barlow – Love Intervene (Official Video)

From the Love Intervene b/w Don’t Like Changes 7-inch, out now on Joyful Noise.

Many, many years ago Johnny Loftus made me a Sebadoh mix because — for whatever reason — I had totally skipped them over at the time. I had always liked Lou Barlow’s songs on the Dinosaur Jr. albums, but I just never followed the thread. Listening to Johnny’s mix I realized what I’d been missing. Lou Barlow is a really good songwriter! And Jason Loewenstein is good too! (Plus he’s a Jason who goes by “Jake” which is exotic and cool.)

Anyway, that’s how I got into Lou Barlow’s stuff. And now he’s a got a new song. And because he’s old school punk rock, he’s releasing it as a seven-inch like a decent human being.

I recreated Johnny’s Sebadoh mix in Spotify because it’s 2018 and now you can hear it too.

Now normally I’d also recreate this in Apple Music, but unfortunately that service is missing Sebadoh III and Sentridoh’s Weed Forestin’ so I can’t. Boo. And this, my friends, is why you should never get rid of your physical media. Streaming services yank content all the time. They don’t care about you or your playlists. Depend on them at your own peril.

