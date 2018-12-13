New Low Cut Connie video: Every Time You Turn Around

Video: Low Cut Connie – “Every Time You Turn Around”

Low Cut Connie -"EVERY TIME YOU TURN AROUND" (Official Video)

Directed by Gaia Alari. From Dirty Pictures (Part 2), out now on Contender Records.

It’s an unexpected ballad from the sweaty Philadelphia rock and rollers.

Let me be free to treat you kind

Honey, let me have a chance to change your mind

Adam Weiner told AllMusic that “Every Time You Turn Around” is “probably the first full-on ballad that we’ve recorded as a band. I think that in your relationship with the listener, you have to get your footing before you can travel somewhere new. I always knew that I wanted to get to a place where I could get onstage or in the studio and sing with 100 percent conviction and without irony and believe every word I was saying, but it’s very hard to do that when you’re young. You do that when you’re a child, but then from adolescence on, we all cover up who we really are and how we feel, and we try different postures out for ourselves: ‘I’ll be cool today, I’ll be this today, I’ll be that tomorrow.’ It took me a while to get to where I was comfortable enough in myself to let it rip.”

Let it rip!

