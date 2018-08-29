New Low Cut Connie video: Oh Suzanne

Video: Low Cut Connie – “Oh Suzanne”

Low Cut Connie – "OH SUZANNE" (official video)

From Dirty Pictures (Part 2), out now on Contender Records.

Now that their Alex Chilton cover has opened my ears to the charms of Low Cut Connie, I can appreciate what they’re going for in “Oh Suzanne,” a song that I might otherwise blow off as a dumb modern rock throwaway. On closer listen this could almost be an album cut on the Go’s 1999 Sub Pop classic, Whatcha Doin’. So here we’ve got Detroit and Memphis by way of Philadelphia. Works for me.

Low Cut Connie: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.