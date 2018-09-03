New Luluc video: Kids

Video: Luluc – “Kids”

Luluc – Kids [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Directed by Katie Mitchell. From Sculptor, out now on Sub Pop.

Most songs written by adults about kids are condescending, but Luluc treats their kids with respect.

The teacher who prides:

“Why don’t you come talk to me?

You’ve got such a big chip on your shoulder.”

“No, that’s my armor til I’m older.”

There’s a bit of a “It gets better” message but more important — or at least more visceral — is the “We’re gonna get out of here” message. For me, looking back a few decades, my overwhelming memory of adolescence is the feeling of just wanting to get out: of school, of my dumb hometown, of my house, of my body. Flight.

Luluc gets this.

Luluc: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.