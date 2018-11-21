New Margo Price video: All American Made

Video: Margo Price – “All American Made”

Margo Price – "All American Made" (Official Video)

Directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. From All American Made, out now on Third Man Records.

This is a powerful song. Consumerism disguised as patriotism and the twisted reality of the source of many of our problems.

I have been all over but I can’t help feeling stuck

Something in my bloodline or something in my gut

Says go to California in a rusted pickup truck

That’s all American made

Price said, “We actually wrote that song during the Obama administration, but it really altered meaning for me on the day Trump was elected. That song embodies the good and the bad in the ugly in this country. America is so beautiful to me, but it’s in a really hard spot right now. I feel like I was one of the first and only country artists to speak out so openly against Trump, and I had a lot of people tell me I shouldn’t be giving my opinion, but as far as I’m concerned, there’s not a lot of doubt about the difference between right and wrong.”

