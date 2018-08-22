New Metric video: Dressed to Suppress

Video: Metric – “Dressed to Suppress”

Metric – Dressed to Suppress – Official Music Video [HD]

Directed by Justin Broadbent. From their new album, due September 21.

And the ones we ignore cry “come to me”

Are the ones we adore cry “give me space, give me space”

And the ones who are cruel cry “beg for me”

Are the ones that possess, they love the chase

Emily Haines said in a press release: “Lyrically, the song explores the maze of conflicts we encounter in our attempts at finding and holding onto love; the absurd mating rituals we routinely perform; and the vast divide between the desires our appearances can imply and the way we actually feel inside. The contrast between the delicate, dreamy opening and the heavy riffs of the verse and chorus match the dramatic emotional shifts we all go through when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, the push and pull of retaining our own identities in love.”

