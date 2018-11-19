New Mitski video: Washing Machine Heart

Video: Mitski – “Washing Machine Heart”

Mitski – Washing Machine Heart

Directed by Zia Anger. From Be The Cowboy, out now on Dead Oceans.

Mitski gets down with a statue, a silent film star, and her own bad self in the video for “Washing Machine Heart.”

Toss your dirty shoes in my washing machine heart

Baby, bang it up inside

I don’t know how much laundry experience you have, but washing machines don’t tend to bang stuff around that much. Even heavy stuff like shoes just kind of get plastered to the side in the spin cycle. It’s the dryer, of course, that really makes a racket when you put shoes in it. But “my dryer heart” sounds terrible and could be confusing. So, you know, poetic license.

Mitski: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.