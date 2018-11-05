New Neko Case video: Last Lion of Albion

Video: Neko Case – “Last Lion of Albion”

Neko Case – "Last Lion of Albion"

Directed by Laura Plansker. From Hell-On, out now on Anti.

After releasing a couple of short little one-minute spots (“Hell-On”, “Bad Luck” and “Curse of the I-5 Corridor”), Neko Case has finally released a full-length video from her latest album, Hell-On. I originally thought these shorts were teasers for real videos, but Case insisted that these were the whole thing: “They are commercials for commercials.”

“Last Lion of Albion” features our eponymous hero roaming the earth and gazing at the heavens.

Last lion of Albion

They’ll use you for centuries to come

They’ll steal your patents for the sun

And you’ll feel extinction

When you see your face on their money

Case told Spin: “It’s just one of those things that when you’re somewhere and you’re looking at a flag, you’re thinking, How did that image get on that flag? There’s a lot of lions associated with England, and yet lions are completely extinct in England. It makes you feel sad inside, and then you realize how every culture everywhere has that, and I was just kind of meditating on that thought.”

Neko Case: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.