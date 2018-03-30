New Okkervil River video: Pulled Up The Ribbon

Video: Okkervil River – “Pulled Up The Ribbon”
Directed by Christopher Good. From In The Rainbow Rain, out April 27 on ATO.
And the hot heart healer
Is a sweet street feeler
And a wild wet wheeler
The pink prince of failures
Is a spoiled sea sailor
With terns and whalers
I don’t know what’s going on in this song with its oceanic imagery and references to anchors and shipwrecks, but it sounds massive. It’s no secret that Will Scheff digs that Phil Spector/Brian Wilson wall of sound, and his interpolation of “Sloop John B” (“John Allyn Smith Sails”) is my all-time favorite Okkervil River song.
The video’s cool too.
Okkervil River: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Audio: Okkervil River – “Don’t Move Back To LA”
From In The Rainbow Rain, out April 27 on ATO.
2018 Tour Dates
Apr 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade NYC
May 20 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat
May 21 – Carboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 22 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
May 24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater
May 25 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
May 29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Teregram Ballroom
June 1 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
June 2 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
June 4 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
June 5 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
June 8 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
June 9 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
June 11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
June 12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
June 13 – Detroit, MI – El Club
June 14 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern
June 15 – Woodstock, NY – Colony
June 16 – Boston, MA – Royale