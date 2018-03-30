New Okkervil River video: Pulled Up The Ribbon

Video: Okkervil River – “Pulled Up The Ribbon”

Okkervil River – Pulled Up The Ribbon (Official Video)

Directed by Christopher Good. From In The Rainbow Rain, out April 27 on ATO.

And the hot heart healer

Is a sweet street feeler

And a wild wet wheeler

The pink prince of failures

Is a spoiled sea sailor

With terns and whalers

I don’t know what’s going on in this song with its oceanic imagery and references to anchors and shipwrecks, but it sounds massive. It’s no secret that Will Scheff digs that Phil Spector/Brian Wilson wall of sound, and his interpolation of “Sloop John B” (“John Allyn Smith Sails”) is my all-time favorite Okkervil River song.

The video’s cool too.

Audio: Okkervil River – “Don’t Move Back To LA”

Okkervil River – "Don't Move Back To LA" (Official Audio)

From In The Rainbow Rain, out April 27 on ATO.

2018 Tour Dates

Apr 27 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade NYC

May 20 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat

May 21 – Carboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 22 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

May 24 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

May 25 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

May 29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Teregram Ballroom

June 1 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

June 2 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

June 4 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

June 5 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

June 8 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

June 9 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

June 11 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

June 12 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

June 13 – Detroit, MI – El Club

June 14 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

June 15 – Woodstock, NY – Colony

June 16 – Boston, MA – Royale