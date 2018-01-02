New Phoebe Bridgers video: Would You Rather ft. Conor Oberst

Video: Phoebe Bridgers – “Would You Rather” (ft. Conor Oberst)

Phoebe Bridgers – Would You Rather (Official Video)

From Stranger In The Alps, out now on Dead Oceans.

Playing “would you rather”

When it comes to fire

You always say that you’d prefer to drown

You were still in the ambulance

When the cop suggested

You’re the one who tried to burn it down

Whoa! That’s a self-contained short story right there.

It might sound like just a simple, pretty, acoustic duet there’s a lot going on in here.

Bridgers told The Fader that she wrote the song about her brother Jackson, who directed the video and said:

“I wanted to represent the almost telepathic bond between siblings that Phoebe and Conor sing about with televisions because sitting in front of the TV was one of the main places we bonded as kids, second only to long road trips. This song beautifully shows that knowing someone means knowing all of their darkest and most gruesome childhood fears and nightmares, but friendship and time can turn those negative emotions into something useful. As we get older and grow as artists, I’m glad this friendship can manifest itself in new ways, even as the nightmares and fantasies of our childhood fade away.”

