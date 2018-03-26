New Quasar Wut-Wut video: Jezebel’s Arm

Video: Quasar Wut-Wut – “Jezebel’s Arm”

Quasar Wut-Wut – Jezebel's Arm (Official)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Digesting Mirror, due July 2018.

Back in 2004, flush with revenue from the burgeoning online advertising market, we here at Glorious Noise had more money than we knew what to do with. Cans of Pabst were only $2 at the Long Room on Tuesdays after all. So what’s a fairly young music website to do with all that cash? Pay its contributors?

Pshaw! We started a record label!

Our first release was the new album by our friends in Quasar Wut-Wut. The first time the guys played Taro Sound for me, I immediately knew we had to start a label to release it. It was so good, so dense, so unlike anything else going on at the time. These dudes were like mad scientists, tinkering away in their rehearsal studio, coming up with the perfect sounds. A little White Album here, a sprinkle of Pixies dust there… They’re notorious for laboring over tones for years. Literally.

That’s why it’s been 14 years without a proper followup to Taro Sound. Part of why, anyway. Things like puppet shows, weddings, houses, building out a recording studio, kids, and Buster Keaton have also played a role in the delay. And besides, it’s not like it’s Chinese Democracy or anything…that took fifteen years!

And yet here we are. Long after Glorious Noise Records went belly up, a new Quasar Wut-Wut album is on its way. I’ve heard Digesting Mirror, and it’s well worth the wait. If you’ve been lucky enough to have seen the band in one of their rare live appearances in the past several years, you’ve likely heard some of these songs already. The studio versions will blow you away.

The band is currently putting together a release show for Chicago in July. You may recall the USO circa 1916 themed show for Taro Sound at the Hideout. While it’s still early in development, the direction is moving from the wartime entertainment of the Taro Sound release towards a post-WWI Dadaist exhibition. Something like a variety show with multiple film-loop projections, cult leaders, and celibate dancing ladies…

As the details get firmed up, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, enjoy “Jezebel’s Arm.”

Quasar Wut-Wut: web, bandcamp, fb, amazon, apple, spotify.

Digesting Mirror vinyl tracklist:

Side A

1. Withering Time

2. Jezebel’s Arm

3. Slippery Hearts

4. Mandatory Days

5. Ms. Brown

6. Beyond The Pale

Side B

7. Idiot Medicine

8. Mrs. Grey

9. Dark Love

10. Igloo Woman

11. Clockwork Girl

Digesting Mirror CD tracklist:

Withering Time Jezebel’s Arm Slippery Hearts Mandatory Days Ms. Brown Beyond The Pale Idiot Medicine Mrs. Grey Terminal 9 (bonus track) Dark Love Igloo Woman Clockwork Girl

* * *

Video: Buster Keaton – THE GENERAL (score by Quasar Wut-Wut)

Buster Keaton – THE GENERAL (score by Quasar Wut-Wut)

Watch this video on YouTube

Buster Keaton’s 1926 silent masterpiece “The General”, with an original score originally commissioned by Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art, recorded live with minimal overdubs at the band’s very own Coupon Studios.